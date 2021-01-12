U.D.O. - Live In Bulgaria 2020: Pandemic Survival Show Multi-Format Release Due In March

U.D.O. return with their upcoming fifth live album. The year 2020 faced many with tough challenges, but U.D.O. managed to play a great show under pandemic conditions in front of the breathtaking backdrop of the amphitheater in Plovdiv/Bulgaria, making it not only one of the world's grandest shows under Corona, but also certainly beyond compare. This is exactly the feeling that the live recording captures.

There are certain events that put bands into the spotlight, even experienced musicians who have been in the business for over 40 years. This is one of those events, and happened on September 18, 2020 with U.D.O.

U.D.O., the band featuring German rock icon Udo Dirkschneider (the original voice of Accept) played a concert in the stunning Roman Amphitheatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria in front of 2500 fans - in the middle of a year that is one of the quietest ever for musicians and bands, both at home and internationally.

Live In Bulgaria 2020: Pandemic Survival Show will be released on March 19, and will be available as CD/DVD, Blu-ray/CD and very limited vinyl (audio only). Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Tongue Reaper"

"Make The Move"

"Midnight Mover"

"Wrong Side Of Midnight"

"Metal Machine"

"Independence Day"

"Rose In The Desert"

"Vendetta"

"Rising High"

"Prologue: The Great Unknown"

"In The Darkness"

"I Give As Good As I Get"

"Princess Of The Dawn"

CD2

"Timebomb"

Drum Solo

Bass Solo

"Hungry And Angry"

"One Heart One Soul"

"Man And Machine"

"Animal House"

"They Want War"

"Metal Heart"

"Fast As Shark"

"Balls To The Wall"

Outro ("Stillness Of Time")