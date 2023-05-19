U.D.O. To Release Touchdown Album In August; First Single "Forever Free" Available For Pre-Order / Pre-Save
May 19, 2023, 56 minutes ago
After performing in Australia and Japan, and introducing their new bassist, Peter Baltes, U.D.O. recently started their personal festival season at the Karmøygeddon Metal Festival in Kopervik, Norway. Now, the band led by Accept legend Udo Dirkschneider is gearing up to release a new album, entitled Touchdown. Produced and mixed by Martin "Mattes” Pfeiffer (Redhead Studio, Wilhelmshaven) and mastered by Stefan Kaufmann at ROXX Studio in Solingen, the quintet will release the album via Atomic Fire Records on August 25, 2023.
Touchdown features a guest contribution by violinist Stefan Pintev on the eponymous closing song, while the aforementioned Baltes can be heard on all the new tracks. The album's artwork was created by Martin Häusler, who was also responsible for the band photos for the new campaign.
The first single, "Forever Free", will be out on June 23rd , and album pre-orders will be available from that date. Bookmark "Forever Free" here.
Tracklist:
"Isolation Man"
"The Flood"
"The Double Dealer's Club"
"Fight For The Right"
"Forever Free"
"Punchline"
"Sad Man's Show"
"The Betrayer"
"Heroes Of Freedom"
"Better Start To Run"
"The Battle Understood"
"Living Hell"
"Touchdown"
U.D.O. / Dirkschneider live:
May
21 - Vienna, Austria - Wildstyle & Tattoo @ Stadthalle
June
8 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
10 - Laihia, Finland - Lisää Löylyä Festival
16 - Augsburg, Germany - Metal am Kiez*
18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting*
July
14 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!!!*
21 - Pförring, Germany - Open Air Pförring
August
12 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock*
17 - Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Castle Open Air
20 - Vallamand (VD), Switzerland - Rock The Lakes
September
16 - Tuttlingen, Germany - Beast of Rocks @ Stadthalle
October
7 - Würzburg, Germany - Keep It True Rising III @ Posthalle*
22 - Linz, Austria - Wildstyle & Tattoo @ Tabakfabrik
29 - Salzburg, Austria - Wildstyle & Tattoo @ Messezentrum
* as Dirkschneider
Get tickets here.
U.D.O. / Dirkschneider are:
Udo Dirkschneider - vocals
Andrey Smirnov - guitar
Sven Dirkschneider - drums
Fabian Dee Dammers - guitar
Peter Baltes - bass
(Photo - Martin Häusler)