UNÉN Share New Single, Lyric Video “In My Bones”

Finnish melodic metal band Unén have shared their new single and accompanying lyric video, “In My Bones”, available today via Frontiers Music Srl.

Singer Stina Girs describes the new single, by saying: “‘In My Bones; tells what it feels like to be in a relationship with a narcissistic manipulator. When you love someone who exploits your love and trust, does terrible things, and even turns you against other people you care about. All of this leaves scars that linger beneath the surface for years, and the anger from it feels deep in your bones.”

Hailing from Helsinki, Finland, Unén are a modern melodic metal band, whose music also incorporates elements ranging from progressive to pop, blending intensity with sensitivity in its sound.

Unén was originally founded in late 2021, laying the foundation for the band's musical style. In 2022, Unén focused on composing and refining production independently, resulting in the release of two self-published tracks. However, after a rollercoaster year, there was a need to change the lineup to accelerate production.

The word "Unén" was derived from the band's original idea that lyrics would be based on the world of dreams. However, due to lineup changes, this concept took a different direction, but the name remained.

In the beginning of 2023, there was a shift in Unén's lineup due to the change of lead singer, which notably accelerated all activities. The band members coming together was a series of fortunate coincidences and determined searches, including encounters with old acquaintances. The right people had found each other.

Unén released their first single "Made Of Stone (cover)" in May 2023 with the new lead singer, Stina Girs. She became known during the IDOLS competition in 2011 and subsequently released two albums as a solo artist. The original song by Evanescence inspired this evolved lineup of Unén to showcase their unique sound and overall direction. Following this, the band focused solely on creating their own songs.

All members of Unén bring their own expertise and input to the band. Every song created is a sum of its creators, and there is no specific leader. The band members are united by their passion for making music, even though their day jobs are completely different.

Unén signed with Frontiers Music in February 2024, thus enabling the band to achieve the channel they sought to release their music to the world.

"In My Bones":

"My Love's Broken":

Lineup:

Stina Girs - vocals

Kimmo Pitkänen - guitars

Petteri Sinervä - keyboards

Harri Moilanen - guitars

Tomi Kallava - bass

Saska Ketonen - drums