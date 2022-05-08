UNLEASHED Forced To Cancel Incineration Festival 2022 Appearance Due To Injury

Unleashed were forced to cancel their May 7th appearance at the Incineration Fest in London, England due to drummer Anders Schultz breaking his ribs in an accident. The band issued the following statement:

"We are extremely sad to inform you that Anders just had an accident and broke his ribs. Hence he has trouble breathing and is unable to play the show in London on Saturday the 7th. Right now we are all just very disappointed but there is nothing we can do but to cancel our show."

Shortly before Unleashed released their new studio album, No Sign Of Life, in November 2021, , the Einherjar legions of Asgard release their third single, “You Are The Warrior!”, talking about struggles in the life of a true warrior.

Johnny Hedlund on the story behind “You Are The Warrior!”: ”In the battle of life there will be moments, for the Warrior, when the whole world seems to be against you. When pain and suffering is at its peak and everything is pitch black. This is the time to recall the reason for the struggle, and to remember those before you, their resolve and will of steel. You aim for the most noble deed of all and strive toward greatness, the highest of all ideals. That…is the call to Odin.

As you sail into the great unknown of life, the great adventure, there will be dark clouds on the horizon, and know that sooner or later the winds will die down, and YOU will need to ROW. That…is the hour of the Midgard Warrior.

It is then your time to bear the axe of responsibility, and the shield of protection for those who cannot protect themselves. Your forefathers’ battle is over, this is now yours! You are the Warrior! And You FIGHT!”

Unleashed is led by founding frontman Johnny Hedlund, and features drummer Anders Schultz and two guitarists Tomas Måsgard and Fredrik Folkare – delivering and defining supreme death metal for over 32 years. On No Sign Of Life, the band formed of Viking descendants transports the listener straight into an outraging battle with 11 forceful tracks that revive the essentials of death metal, facing the sheer brutality of war. Unleashed are back to defend their throne, forging another uncompromising musical weapon that continues the marvellous legacy of Vikings.

The silence gets crushed right within the first notes of the album opener “The King Lost His Crown” and invents a paving rage that leaves no time to catch your breath during its entire playing time. The album unfolds with “Where Can You Flee” as an unstoppable war battalion and builds upon Unleashed’s well established trademark sound and strong lyrics. Bare boned screams are accompanied by epic shouts praising Odin and heavy guitar riffs as the journey of clashes continues in “The Highest Ideal”, until the album reaches its glorious peak with “Here At The End Of The World” as a fading hymn for the victorious march that leaves the battlefield behind in ashes.

The Chief Vikings of Swedish death metal leave no doubt that they are still true to their roots after 32 years of existence. Unleashed proves that they indeed are and will stay the unchallenged leaders of Sweden’s death metal forefathers.

Unleashed on the album: “It is our hope that our warriors all over the world will enjoy the new album just like they have our previous ones. We have, as always, tried to stick to our roots while testing our steel to develop the genre of Viking death metal even further. Hail Odin!

Tracklisting:

"The King Lost His Crown"

"The Shepherd Has Left The Flock"

"Where Can You Flee?"

"You Are The Warrior!"

"No Sign Of Life"

"The Highest Ideal"

"Midgard Warriors For Life"

"Did You Struggle With God?"

"Tyr Wields The Sword"

"It Is Finished"

"Here At The End Of The World"

“Where Can You Flee?” lyric video:

"The King Lost His Crown" lyric video:

Unleashed are:

Johnny Hedlund – bass, vocals

Anders Schultz – drums

Tomas Måsgard – rhythm guitar

Fredrik Folkare – lead guitar

(Photo - Jens Rydén)