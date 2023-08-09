Update: HELLOWEEN Drop Off Bill For Hellsinki Metal Festival As Singer MICHAEL KISKE Recovers From Acute Laryngitis; APOCALYPTICA Fill Their Spot

It was announced earlier today that Helloween would be unable to perform at the 2023 edition of Bloodstock Open Air - taking place at Catton Park, Derbyshire from August 10 - 13. Organizers issued the following update:

"The festival is very disappointed to share that Helloween have been forced to pull out of their set on Sunday. The band said, "The heavy storms in Slovenia (our thoughts are with the flood victims) and cloudbursts in Wacken couldn't harm us - we played all our scheduled shows and celebrated together with our loyal fans. Much more difficult for us is now to inform you that we have to cancel the upcoming festival gigs at the Hellsinki Metal Festival in Finland and Bloodstock Open Air in the UK due to an acute laryngitis our singer Michael Kiske is suffering of. We did make this decision with a lot of consideration and with heavy hearts but Michael's condition unfortunately does not leave us any other choice. Thanks for your understanding."

Apocalyptica have now revealed that they will fill in for Helloween at Hellsinki Metal Festival. A message from the band states: "Humble but excited to headline Halloween's (Hellsinki Metal Festival) cancelled event this Friday!! Coming up with the heaviest Apocalyptica set in years!!! It's an honor to be able to play for the heaviest metal band in Finland!!! We will see you on Friday!"

