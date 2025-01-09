VACUOUS To Release In His Blood Album In February; Title Track Music Video Posted

Hailing from the withering depths of the UK, Vacuous make their Relapse Records debut with their new album, In His Blood, out February 28. Today, Vacuous shares the official video for the album’s title track, “In His Blood”. Watch the clip below, and find the track on all streaming services here.

Vacuous guitarist Michael Brodsky comments: "We put alot of ourselves into In His Blood. Our goal was to pull in our personal influences from different genres of music, blending everything together and pushing it all to the extreme in a very bold way. It's raw, organic, unhinged and at times very imperfect, but feels like our most personal and honest music to date, which is what death metal is all about ultimately (to us, anyway). We can't wait for everyone to hear it and couldn't be more excited for the legendary Relapse Records to be releasing it."

An overdose of death metal, In His Blood is a compelling mix of blazing speeds, chilling atmospherics, and angular riffing that bring the band into their own unique space.

“We’ve talked about having different influences, and it felt like a bit of a dare to push things further,” Michael Brodsky says. “Back in death metal’s formative days, with bands like Autopsy, Obituary, Incantation, none of those bands sounded like each other: they were just pushing their collective influences together to the extreme. I think we’re still doing the same thing, just from the point of view of people who grew up in the 2000s.”

Pre-order the album on LP/CD/Digital

"In His Blood"

"Stress Position"

"Hunger"

"Flesh Parade"

"Public Humiliation"

"Contraband"

"Immersion"

"No Longer Human"

One look at the striking, blood-soaked cover art for Vacuous’ second album In His Blood, and you know the London-based death metallers aren’t messing around. Examining ideas of violence and voyeurism, the album’s title was inspired by a disturbing image the band came across on social media.

“The internet is like a graveyard of people’s trauma,” adds guitarist Michael Brodsky. “Seeing all that does something to you as a person.”

Michael and Jo formed Vacuous at the end of 2019. They started out as a trio but when the pandemic hit, they hunkered down to write and realized their ambitions demanded a bigger band. They’re now a five-piece, joined by Max Southall on drums, Ezra Harkin on guitars and Zak Mullard on bass. Their debut album, Dreams of Dysphoria, came out in 2022, but it’s with their new, second album In His Blood that they’ve really hit their stride.

From the roaring, quick-fire intensity of the title track to the haunting atmospherics of "Hunger" and the cinematic rumbles of "Contraband", with In His Blood Vacuous push the limits of what listeners might expect from death metal.

“The song ‘Contraband’ is about the 39 Vietnamese migrants who were suffocated in a lorry trying to come over to England,” Jo says. “It was such a tragedy, but it was blink and you miss it; news today and gone tomorrow.

The album was recorded at Holy Mountain Studios in Hackney with Stanley Gravett, who Jo and Michael agree was crucial to the finished product.

For the album’s eye-catching cover, the band wanted the viewer to feel as though they’d just stumbled upon a crime scene. It was shot in an abandoned building in the middle of a cemetery in London, by photographer Oscar Foster-Kane.

Bio by Hannah May Kilroy

Michael Brodsky - Guitar

Jo Chen - Vocals

Max Southall - Drums

Ezra Harkin - Guitar

Zak Mullard - Bass