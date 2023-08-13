VAINGLORY - Remastered Out Of Print Albums Now Available As Two-In-One Release

US power metal band Vainglory, featuring vocalist Kate French (Chastain) and shred guitarist Corbin King recently signed to Animated Insanity Records (USA) and No Dust Records (Netherlands). Both labels are responsible for the joint re-issue of Vainglory's long out of print albums, their 2008 debut album Vainglory and their 2019 second album Manifesting Destiny as a 2-in-1 re-mastered CD package. The official release was on July 28th, 2023.

Corbin King comments: "Kate and I are very pleased to announce we have signed a deal with Animated Insanity Records and No Dust Records for a 2-in-1 CD re-release of our albums Vainglory and Manifesting Destiny.

The self-titled Vainglory album was our most successful release, but has been long out of print, and Manifesting Destiny was only released in a very small batch.

Joe and Henk at Animated Insanity Records and No Dust Records will give both these albums a proper worldwide release and an opportunity for those that missed out on the records the first time around to finally add them to their collection.

In addition to the 2-in-1 CD re-release; we have been inspired to get back to the riff machine and begin working out some ideas for a brand new third Vainglory album.

We are very excited about 2023 and look forward to this re-release and what the future may hold for our new music endeavor."

Tracklist: "Walking Dead" "Burdened" "The Only Way I Know" "Face of Death" "Midnight Hellfire" "Undying Love" "Decapitation Attack" "Act of God" "Vainglory" "Endlessly" "Blackened Soul" "My Living Hell"

Tracklist: "Comin' Back" "Force Centrifugal" "Epidemic" "Manifesting Destiny" "Dead to Me" "Ballistic" "Time of Reckoning" "Face" "Getcha Some" "Spit" "Waste of Skin" "Prophesy"

The discs are available exclusively at the websites of No Dust Records and Animated Insanity Records."