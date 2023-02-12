VALLETTA Stream New Single "Saint"

Valletta have announced the release of their forthcoming album, Come Alive, due out July 14th, 2023. Formed in Raleigh, North Carolina, in May 2022, the outfit deliver an impressive sound with a blackened rock 'n' roll foundation. Come Alive is the quartet's impressive debut unleashing a shadowy darkness with lashings of distortion. The new single "Saint" can be streamed below.

Of the single, the band comments: This song is about making a life-changing move to a new environment. It’s about the journey to try and find yourself. Sometimes you lose sight along the way and it can be confusing and difficult to sort your mind out - and the realization that we make mistakes."

Come Alive explores concepts of being both trapped in yourself, as well as being trapped within your environment and wider institutions / organizations. Across the album raucous guitars and catchy riffs join forces with dynamic percussion and demonic harsh vocals to produce a powerful impact. From the opener "Come Alive" to "Bringing The Worst", Valletta delve into a delicious smorgasbord of guitar tones, thunderous rhythms and melodic leads. The band delicately balance their intricate melodies against the heavy bass, ferocious rhythms and dark lyrics. "Saint" is about finding yourself, and the struggles of losing yourself on the journey. Musically the track combines sections of uplifted chord progressions with gloomier sections mirroring the ebbs and flows of the song's narrative. Becoming lost and left wandering in circles is the inspiration behind "Soot & Ash". Groove rhythms introduce a marching feel progressing the track along, only to be met with eerie dissonance as the path becomes less clear.

Valleteta succeed in crafting a polished release in Come Alive with catchy hooks all encompassed in a shadowy atmosphere. They delve into intense and emotive concepts which are aptly reflected across through their composition style. Come Alive is hard-hitting with a fierce and deeply engaging sound.

Tracklisting:

"Come Alive"

"Serpents Of Solomon"

"Saint"

"Criminal"

"Soot & Ash"

"Bringing The Worst"