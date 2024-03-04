VAN HALEN - Pro-Shot HD Video Of Entire Stone Music Festival 2013 Show In Sydney Streaming

Director Jeff Claire at Five O Backstage One has shared pro-shot video of Van Halen performing at the Stone Music Festival in Sydney, Australia at the ANZ Stadium on April 20th, 2013.

It was part of Van Halen's A Different Kind Of Truth tour. The entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Unchained"

"Runnin' With the Devil"

"She's the Woman"

"Romeo Delight"

"Tattoo"

"Everybody Wants Some"

"Somebody Get Me a Doctor"

"China Town"

"Oh, Pretty Woman" (Roy Orbison)

- drum solo -

"You Really Got Me" (The Kinks)

"Dance the Night Away"

"I'll Wait"

"Hot for Teacher"

"Beautiful Girls"

"Ice Cream Man" (John Brim)

"Panama"

- guitar solo -

"Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love"

Encore:

"Jump"