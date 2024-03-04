VAN HALEN - Pro-Shot HD Video Of Entire Stone Music Festival 2013 Show In Sydney Streaming
March 4, 2024, an hour ago
Director Jeff Claire at Five O Backstage One has shared pro-shot video of Van Halen performing at the Stone Music Festival in Sydney, Australia at the ANZ Stadium on April 20th, 2013.
It was part of Van Halen's A Different Kind Of Truth tour. The entire show can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Unchained"
"Runnin' With the Devil"
"She's the Woman"
"Romeo Delight"
"Tattoo"
"Everybody Wants Some"
"Somebody Get Me a Doctor"
"China Town"
"Oh, Pretty Woman" (Roy Orbison)
- drum solo -
"You Really Got Me" (The Kinks)
"Dance the Night Away"
"I'll Wait"
"Hot for Teacher"
"Beautiful Girls"
"Ice Cream Man" (John Brim)
"Panama"
- guitar solo -
"Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love"
Encore:
"Jump"