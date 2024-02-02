VAN WAR Feat. Former ATTIKA Vocalist Releases “Metal On” Single

Van War has issued their new single “Metal On”. The track lyrically pays homage to the greats of heavy metal and hard rock and glides with dual melodic soloing backed by Van War’s strong vocal presence. It’s a song made for the live crowd and should go over well with audiences.

Metal On by Van War

Head to Bandcamp to stream/download “Metal On”.

Van War is anchored by its founder and singer Rob VanWar. Rob is currently the singer for Toby Knapp's Onward band and formerly of Attika from Florida.

Lineup:

Rob Van War- Vocals

Dave Ulloa- Guitar

Loren Bates- Drums

Paul Van Rijswijk - lead guitar

Charles Heijnen- bass