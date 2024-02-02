VAN WAR Feat. Former ATTIKA Vocalist Releases “Metal On” Single
February 2, 2024, 6 minutes ago
Van War has issued their new single “Metal On”. The track lyrically pays homage to the greats of heavy metal and hard rock and glides with dual melodic soloing backed by Van War’s strong vocal presence. It’s a song made for the live crowd and should go over well with audiences.
Head to Bandcamp to stream/download “Metal On”.
Van War is anchored by its founder and singer Rob VanWar. Rob is currently the singer for Toby Knapp's Onward band and formerly of Attika from Florida.
Lineup:
Rob Van War- Vocals
Dave Ulloa- Guitar
Loren Bates- Drums
Paul Van Rijswijk - lead guitar
Charles Heijnen- bass