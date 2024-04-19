VANDEN PLAS Celebrate New Album Release Day With "March Of The Saints" Visualizer

Vanden Plas, the esteemed German progressive rock group, have released their new album, The Empyrean Equation Of The Long Lost Things. In celebration, the band share a visualizer for the track, "March Of The Saints". Check it out below:

This new album signifies a significant milestone for Vanden Plas as they welcome Alessandro Del Vecchio as their new keyboardist, infusing fresh vigour and creativity into the band's dynamic lineup. Del Vecchio's addition promises to push Vanden Plas's sound to unprecedented levels while staying faithful to their distinctive style.

The Empyrean Equation Of The Long Lost Things carries on the band's legacy of pushing musical boundaries, melding intricate melodies with thought-provoking lyrics. It follows the footsteps of their acclaimed The Ghost Xperiment series, cementing Vanden Plas's status as a leading force in the progressive rock genre.

Guitarist Stephan Lill, who chiefly crafted the compositions on the previous albums, takes sole charge of the music on The Empyrean Equation Of The Long Lost Things, while Andy Kuntz contributes the lyrics and vocal lines as usual.

Kuntz remarks, "I’ve admired Alessandro since our collaboration for his outstanding Frontiers Allstars project, where numerous renowned rock musicians participated. Though Alessandro couldn't partake in the songwriting for this album due to time constraints, his playing has already enriched the songs and sound with various nuances. The new artistic dynamic is palpable in this production."

Nevertheless, Vanden Plas remains faithful to their signature style: progressive rock infused with elements of elegy, melody, and metallic and epic influences. Furthermore, it's evident that Vanden Plas is embracing a "back to the roots" direction.

With its fusion of technical prowess and emotional resonance, The Empyrean Equation Of The Long Lost Things is poised to captivate audiences worldwide. Drawing inspiration from the imagery suggested by the lyrics' concept, this album could be likened to the band rediscovering a lost jewel in the music universe after navigating through challenging experiences and losses.

Order The Empyrean Equation Of The Long Lost Things here.

The Empyrean Equation Of The Long Lost Things tracklisting:

"The Empyrean Equation Of The Long Lost Things"

"My Icarian Flight"

"Sanctimonarium"

"The Sacrilegious Mind Machine"

"They Call Me God"

"March Of The Saints"

"The Sacrilegious Mind Machine" lyric video:

"My Icarian Flight" video:

Vanden Plas are:

Stephan Lill

Andy Kuntz

Alessandro Del Vecchio

Andreas Lill

Torsten Reichert