VANILLA FUDGE / CACTUS Bassist TIM BOGERT Passes - "He Introduced A New Level Of Virtuosity Into Rock Bass Playing; No One Played Like Tim"

Vanilla Fudge / Cactus bassist and founding member Tim Bogert has passed away at 76 years-old. Bandmate and longtime friend Carmine Appice (drums) broke the news via social media.

Bogert was with Vanilla Fudge from 1967 - 1969, recording five albums with the band before they called it quits in 1970. Bogert and Appice went on to form Cactus, and after the second Jeff Beck Group disbanded in 1972 he became a member of the power trio Beck, Bogert & Appice, late in 1972. In early 1999 The Hollywood Rock Walk of Fame recognised Bogert's contribution to rock history.

In early 2014, Bogert joined hard rock band Hollywood Monsters even though he had announced his retirement in 2008. He played on the album Big Trouble - on three tracks - which was released in 2014

Sea Of Tranquility's Pete Pardo has posted a tribute to Bogert. Check it out below. The second clip features Bogert and Appice in action live on stage.