VEKTOR Return With New Single “Activate”; Split EP With CRYPTOSIS Announced

US progressive thrash titans Vektor are teaming up with Dutch rising stars Cryptosis (Century Media Records) for a limited split EP release entitled Transmissions Of Chaos, to be released on February 25, 2021 through District 19. Preorder here.

In support of this release, the band is revealing the first new track since 2016's highly acclaimed Terminal Redux album.

Vektor comments: “We are proud to release ‘Activate’, which is the first of our two songs on our upcoming Split EP with our buddies in Cryptosis! This song features our new drummer Mike Ohlson, our new bass player Stephen Coon, and my old friend Erik Nelson. This song is about the reactivation of Vektor. We hope it spreads a little positivity in these trying times. After touring with Cryptosis (then named Distillator) in 2015, we are extremely excited to be working with them again. Keep an eye out as updates become available for our upcoming Split EP, Transmissions of Chaos.”

Tracklisting:

“Activate” – Vektor

“Dead By Dawn” – Vektor

“Decypher” – Cryptosis

“Prospect Of Immortality” – Cryptosis

Vektor’s “Activate”: