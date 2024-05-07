VENDED Reveal New Single / Video “Nihilism”

Des Moines noiseniks, Vended have revealed another new single, “Nihilism”, out now.

Vended tell us:

"This song represents the momentum for what’s to come, continuing with the energy from our last single. It brings that same energy and pushes the limit even more. The whole meaning of the track is to not fear what doesn’t really matter, so do what YOU want and not what you think will hold you back."

“Nihilism” follows the release of previous singles, “The Far Side” and “Am I The Only One”. The video for which has now racked up over half a million views on YouTube.

The hotly tipped 5-piece's debut EP, What Is It / Kill It, arrived at DSPs in late 2021, garnering international critical acclaim. As they roll out singles in 2024, their momentum is only building. This week the band were announced as opening guests on one of the Fall's biggest US tours, Slipknot's 'Here Comes The Pain' 25th Anniversary tour, which culminates with the massive Knotfest Iowa event at Waterworks Park in Vended's home town of Des Moines on 21st September.

Vended‘s fresh and furious sound heralds a new era of heavy music and the arrival of the next generation of brutality. Formed in February 2018 by Cole Espeland (lead guitar), Griffin Taylor (vocals), Simon Crahan (drums), Jeremiah Pugh (bass) and Connor Grodzicki (rhythm guitar), Vended showcase a barbarous sound built on foundations laid by the power and precision of the rhythm section, layered with vicious guitars, soul crushing solos and guttural-yet-melodic vocals portraying the hardships and harsh realities of life.

Stay tuned for more coming from Vended very soon. In the meantime, catch them live at any of the dates below. Find tickets at officialvended.com.

Tour dates:

May

8 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

9 - Dresden, Germany - Tante Ju

10 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

11 - Vienna, Austria - Szene Wien

13 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

14 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club Milano

15 - Romans Sur Izere, France - La Cordo

17 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

18 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko

19 - Toulouse, France - Rex

20 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa (Be)

22 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

24 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

25 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy 2

26 - Dublin, Ireland - Whelans

27 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight 2

29 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

30 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

31 - Brighton, UK - Arch 187

June

1 - Swansea, UK - Sin City

2 - Reading, UK - Sub 89