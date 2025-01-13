VENOM - New CD Reissues Available For Pre-Order, All Featuring Bonus Tracks

New Venom CD reissues, all featuring bonus tracks, are now available for pre-order here.

Coming to prominence towards the end of the new wave of British heavy metal, both Welcome To Hell and Black Metal were major influences on the whole genres of thrash and extreme metal. Often considered the first black metal band, the band even gave a certain band named Metallica their first break in Europe nearly 30 years ago. Indeed Lars Ulrich once said, "[The first Venom album] Welcome To Hell was a classic! Black metal, speed metal, death metal, whatever you want to call it, Venom started it all with that one record!”

As well as this classic duo of albums, there are also new CD reissues of 1984’s At War With Satan, the bands fourth album Possessed, along with the live record Eine Kleine NachtMusik. All these reissues feature bonus tracks.

For complete details, head here.