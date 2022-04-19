VENOMOUS Featuring MAYARA PUERTAS Of TORTURE SQUAD Covers “Paint It Black” By THE ROLLING STONES

Brazilian melodic death metal band Venomous is back with a new single, their version of The Rolling Stones classic “Paint It Black”. The track features Mayara Puertas, lead singer of Torture Squad, and this is a tribute to a classic that turns 56 years old in 2022.

"Paint It Black" was recorded in 1966 by The Rolling Stones, and as the years went by, it gained versions by several artists – from rock to rap and R&B. Co-written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, "Paint It Black" is a timeless song with Indian, Middle Eastern and Eastern European influences that features lyrics about grief and loss.

(Photography: Leonardo Benaci)