VICTORIUS Release Standalone Single "Total T-Rex Terror"; Lyric Video

In advance of German power metal space warriors Victorius hitting the road for a European tour with Warkings in April, the band has unveiled the brand-new standalone single, “Total T-Rex Terror”, out today via Napalm Records. Prepare to return to the realms of epic power metal battles as Victorius continue their sonic odyssey, unleashing the might of the fearsome T-Rex.

Along with the song, Victorius presents an eye-catching lyric video: following the ancient traditions of Greco-Roman epic poetry, the German powerhouse starts the track by summoning the Muse, who in this instance takes the form of the T-Rex Dinogod, also featuring a few resonant verses in Latin.

Victorius on “Total T-Rex Terror”: “Mighty Dinosaurriors! The beast is unleashed! We are proud to present you our brand new single, ‘Total T-Rex Terror’! We always wanted a story that takes place in the dark medieval century. So, one of our strongest protagonists, the legendary T-Rex-Power-Saurus, travelled back in time to go berserk in a castle and crush some knights. Why? Because we can! Victorius is back, and there is more to come!”

Victorius are:

David Baßin – Vocals

Dirk Scharsich – Guitar

Florian Zack – Guitar

Andreas Dockhorn – Bass

Frank Koppe – Drums

(Photo - Steffen Runke)