VILIVANT Presents Sci-Fi Inspired Music Video For "Running On Empty"

Hard rock powerhouse Vilivant has debuted her new video for "Running On Empty". Full of skull-crushing ferocity reminiscent of Lzzy Hale, Taylor Momsen and Dorothy, the music video was shot by Alex McFarland and Matt Guarrasi of The Trenches Media. Behind-the-scenes shots done by Rob Licandro.

"I wanted to make a fun, silly interpretation of what it could feel like to the average person stepping out of the typical mundane lifestyle and actually seeing the beautiful world around them. The Alien and magical headpiece is just a bonus, because why not add a bit of fantasy into it?", explains Vilivant.

The music video begins by following lead singer Julia Gentile in black and white signifying a boring mundane everyday life until she receives a special magical headpiece that allows her to see the world in vibrant technicolour. What begins as all fun and games quickly becomes an out of this-world battle with aliens from another planet. The sci-fi inspired video was shot in and around Toronto on the hottest day of the year this past summer almost leading to heat stroke. With lots of breaks and some shooting inside, the video tells an exciting story of finding strength and passion amidst the bleakness of the world around us.

On October 28th Vilivant will be celebrating Halloween with a headline show in Toronto at The Baby G with support from Fluffio, The Backsteps and The Lookout Service. She will also be supporting Goodnight Sunrise at Mills Hardware on November 4th. More shows to be announced soon.