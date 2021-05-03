VINCE NEIL Schedules Solo Show The Day Before The Stadium Tour With MÖTLEY CRÜE Is Set To Begin
May 3, 2021, an hour ago
The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts was slated to take place in the summer of 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was pushed to 2021 and is due to kick off on June 19th in Nashville, TN.
Although there's been no official statement regarding further postponement of The Stadium Tour, the fact that Mötley Crüe vocalist Vince Neil is booked to play a solo show at Batavia Downs in Batavia, NY on June 18th - the day prior to the kickoff of The Stadium Tour in Nashville, TN on June 19th - certainly fuels speculation that The Stadium Tour will not go ahead as planned.
Tickets for Vince Neil's solo show at Batavia Downs on June 18th can be purchased now at this location. Attendees are advised:
As per guidance from New York State, all concert goers MUST show proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of concert start time OR must show proof of completed immunization (14 days since final vaccination prior to event date) PRIOR to entry. Batavia Downs will have a rapid test site in the parking lot in the days leading up to the concerts in order to allow ticket holders to get a test well in advance in order efficiently welcome concert goers on event dates. Costs associated with testing are the responsibility of the ticket holder, NOT on the artist or Batavia Downs or any of its sponsors. As per New York State Regulations, pairs of seats will be 6 feet apart and masks must be worn unless a person is seated and eating or drinking.
Current 2021 dates for The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are as follows, but watch for updates in the near future.
June
19 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
21 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark
24 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
26 - Miami, FL - Hardrock Stadium
27 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
July
3 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium
6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
8 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
10 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
13 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
15- Flushing, NY - Citifield
17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
20 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park
August
7 - Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field
9 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
12 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field
15 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park
17 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
20 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
22 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Park
24 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
26 - Denver, CO - Coors Field
28 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller Park
29 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
September
3 - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium
4 - Los Angeles, CA - Sofi Stadium
7 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
10 - San Francisco, CA - Oracie Park
12 - San Diego, CA - PETCO Park