VINCE NEIL Schedules Solo Show The Day Before The Stadium Tour With MÖTLEY CRÜE Is Set To Begin

The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts was slated to take place in the summer of 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was pushed to 2021 and is due to kick off on June 19th in Nashville, TN.

Although there's been no official statement regarding further postponement of The Stadium Tour, the fact that Mötley Crüe vocalist Vince Neil is booked to play a solo show at Batavia Downs in Batavia, NY on June 18th - the day prior to the kickoff of The Stadium Tour in Nashville, TN on June 19th - certainly fuels speculation that The Stadium Tour will not go ahead as planned.

Tickets for Vince Neil's solo show at Batavia Downs on June 18th can be purchased now at this location. Attendees are advised:

As per guidance from New York State, all concert goers MUST show proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of concert start time OR must show proof of completed immunization (14 days since final vaccination prior to event date) PRIOR to entry. Batavia Downs will have a rapid test site in the parking lot in the days leading up to the concerts in order to allow ticket holders to get a test well in advance in order efficiently welcome concert goers on event dates. Costs associated with testing are the responsibility of the ticket holder, NOT on the artist or Batavia Downs or any of its sponsors. As per New York State Regulations, pairs of seats will be 6 feet apart and masks must be worn unless a person is seated and eating or drinking.

Current 2021 dates for The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are as follows, but watch for updates in the near future.

June

19 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark

24 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

26 - Miami, FL - Hardrock Stadium

27 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

July

3 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium

6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

8 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

10 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

13 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

15- Flushing, NY - Citifield

17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

20 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

August

7 - Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field

9 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

12 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field

15 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

17 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

20 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

22 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Park

24 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

26 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

28 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller Park

29 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

September

3 - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Sofi Stadium

7 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

10 - San Francisco, CA - Oracie Park

12 - San Diego, CA - PETCO Park