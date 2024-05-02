VINCE NEIL Thinks It Would Be "Pretty Cool" For MÖTLEY CRÜE To Get Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame - "We’ll Probably Be Dead When They Induct Us"

Vince Neil and Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe checked in with Radio Sara on 93.3 WMMR Philadelphia to talk about their new song, "Dogs of War", their current band lineup and their shows coming up this weekend at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City. With the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame announcing their Class of 2024 recently, we had to ask: could the Hall ever induct the World’s Most Notorious Band?

This year, the Rock Hall will induct Ozzy Osbourne, Cher, Peter Frampton, Foreigner and about a dozen other acts. Sara points out in the conversation that a few years ago, this up because a few years ago, the Hall’s museum in Cleveland installed this fan vote mechanism that allowed fans to vote on artists they’d like to see inducted. Motley Crue quickly climbed to the top of that list. It doesn’t count towards any official vote, but it does give insight into the bands who have yet to be recognized by that institution.

When asked about how they might react if Motley Crue were to be welcomed into the Rock Hall in the future, Vince Neil said: “I think it’d be pretty cool to be inducted,” but he cheekily added, “but we’ll probably be dead when they induct us.”

Tommy Lee said he would be in favor of the band’s induction, but questioned if they would fit in, given the Rock Hall’s expanding definition of rock n’ roll in recent years. He explains: “It’s weird, it’s one of those things where you’re like, ‘Oh, that would be so f***ing rad.’ …it’s a weird double-edged thing, because at one point it was like (in awe) ‘whoa, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.’ And then over the years, there’s been a bunch of people getting inducted into it that, I don’t know, sometimes you’re like, ‘how’s that possible? I’m not sure if this quite fits’ or whatever. So then you go, ‘maybe it’s not that cool’. But you know, if the fans think it’s cool, then it’s cool.”

Mötley Crüe recently dropped their new single, "Dogs Of War". Stream/download the single here.

Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee and John 5 joined Audacy Check In to talk about the band's new song. Watch the video below:

Watch a lyric video and a music video for "Dogs Of War" video:

Big Machine Records recently announced the signing of Mötley Crüe:

“Mötley Crüe on Big Machine! Growing up in Southern California, I was in Hollywood when these new sheriffs showed up and took over the city. It was loud. It was powerful. It was game changing,” says Big Machine Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta. “Vince, Nikki, and Tommy, along with new guitarist John 5, have reignited the flame with ferocious new Crüe music. Fans will unite… SHOUT!”

"We are thrilled to announce the forthcoming release of our new music through Big Machine Records,” shared Mötley Crüe. “Scott's been a friend and supporter of the band for a long time, and we loved collaborating on the Nashville Outlaws album in 2014. We're very happy to know our new music will be in the best of hands with Scott and his exceptional team at Big Machine.”

Watch the video, titled The Search For Mötley Crüe..., below: