VINNIE VINCENT Looks Back On Final VINNIE VINCENT INVASION Show, Working With KISS On Revenge Album In New Video Interview

On May 29th, former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent spoke with Mike Brunn during the May Metal Madness event in Nashville, TN at S.I.R. Soundstage. Check out the interview below.

On the last Vinnie Vincent Invasion show on August 26th, 1988

Vinnie: "I couldn't wait to go home. It was a good dream gone bad. It was a magnificent dream that I had; it started wooooerful and it gave me everything that I wanted musically, but the culmination of things just didn't play through the way I wanted it to. After that I said 'We're going home and revamp, go back to the beginning'."

On writing with KISS for the Revenge album, released in 1992

Vinnie: "In my humble opinion, in my heart of hearts, in my private world of my own mind, I believe that there was a moment where it could have easily happened where I would have been back in the band. But this is my opinion; don't take it as someone else's opinion. It didn't happen but it could have, and I mean it really could have."

In December 1991, Vinnie Vincent was invited to work with KISS founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons for the writing sessions that would become the Revenge album, released in May 1992. He co-wrote the tracks "Unholy", "Heart Of Chrome" and "I Just Wanna".