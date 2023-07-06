VINTERSEA Share New Music Video For "Lonesome Tide"

Vintersea recently completed their tour supporting Moonspell, Eleine and Oceans Of Slumber and captured some footage of the band performing live, as well as their travels. It can all be experienced in the Portland-based group’s latest video, “Lonesome Tide”.



“Our recent tour with Moonspell, Eleine, and Oceans Of Slumber was special, and I thought capturing as much as I could would allow us to not only showcase a song but also show off how much we love touring and meeting our fans,” tells bassist Karl Whinnery.

"'Lonesome Tide' is one of my favorite tracks on the album - it starts with all the emotions in the vocal performance and then breaks open and goes on a rollercoaster of a journey. We played it live every night of the tour, and it was a fan favorite every show! All the love from Vintersea to you.”

“We are lucky enough to have a professional videographer in the tour van with us on every tour - and even though sometimes we don't have as much time as we'd like to pull over and shoot the beautiful places we see, Karl was able to capture some of the magnificent places we visited in this video,” further explains guitarist Riley Nix.

“This was our first time visiting Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and British Columbia, and it was eye-opening and humbling to see how many of you came out to see us in cities we had never visited before. We hope this video serves as a love letter to our fans all over the world, because we are coming for you next!”

“Lonesome Tide” is the quintet’s fourth music video from their current album, Woven Into Ashes, following: “Into The Horizon”, “Unveiling Light”, and “At The Gloaming Void”, giving a broad sample of the majesty and breadth of the band’s third opus harnessing progressive, melodic and blackened tendencies into a profoundly unique vision.

Fresh off the road with Moonspell, Eleine, and Oceans Of Slumber and an appearance at Oregon’s Riverafest with labelmates Voices Of Ruin, Vintersea have already announced their next run of the Pacific Northwest shows with Cyborg Octopus.

August

10 – Portland, OR – Dante’s

11 – Tacoma, WA – Plaid Pig

12 – Vancouver, BC – The Astoria

13 – Seattle, WA – Madam Lou’s

For further details, visit Vintersea on Facebook.