VIO-LENCE Bassist CHRISTIAN OLDE WOLBERS Launches GoFundMe Campaign To Pay For Emergency Surgery

Current Vio-lence bassist Christian Olde Wolbers - who previously played with Fear Factory, Korn and Cypress Hill - has started a GoFundMe page to help with his medical expenses.

"Hey everyone, I'm in a bit of a difficult situation here and I need some help to get surgery scheduled before I leave in two weeks on tour to Europe with Vio-lence. I really don't wanna cancel the shows and I wanna see everyone.

Unfortunately I don't have insurance at the moment, I have applied but my approval is still pending so I have to come out of pocket for this first surgery out of two.

I broke the metal rod that sits in my femur. About a week ago it just folded in my leg and I have been on crutches since at home and in pain.

The expenses to get this done by Wednesday are around 40k. Anyone out in our awesome metal community that can help and donate anything possible or repost will receive tickets and a meet and greet at any of the local shows I perform in your town in return. All you have to do is send me a DM with your name, city and I will gladly put you on the guest list for any show I play.

Much appreciated for your help!

The Edgecrusher

Christian Olde Wolbers"

Vio-lence currently has the following shows booked:

March

26 - Traffic Live Club - Roma, Italy

27 - Slaughter Club - Paderno Dugnano, Italy

April

5 - The Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub - Cambridge, MA

6 - The Brooklyn Monarch - Brooklyn, NY

7 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

8 - Ottobar - Baltimore, MD

10 - The Winchester - Lakewood, OH

11 - Legends Bar & Venue - Cincinnati, OH

12 - Saint Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

13 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

May

22 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA (with Body Count)