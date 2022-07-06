VIOLENT BY NATURE Sign With Extreme Management Group

Extreme Management Group Senior Artist Manager and Talent Scout, Greg Shaw, has announced the worldwide signing of Charlotte, North Carolina deathcore machine, Violent By Nature.

The band have hit the ground running in its short existence, releasing its self-produced debut EP Fear Waits to Spread in 2020, and the latest single and video "Piece By Piece" earlier this year. Bringing cold mechanical riffing with intensely layered soundscapes, Violent By Nature offer a crushing intensity, so get prepared as the band works toward creating their debut album. Offering huge appeal to fans of bands such as Humanity’s Last Breath, Worm Sheppard and Brand Of Sacrifice, this is a band to watch for fans of the DC/DM genre.

Commenting on the partnership, the band offers, “Violent By Nature is excited to announce that we are now a part of Extreme Management Group! It feels great to have a team with a solid reputation and a great roster of bands behind us. It’s time the world knows who we are and we’re grateful for the opportunity to showcase what the Charlotte metal scene has to offer!”

EMG Senior Artist Manager Greg Shaw states, “I was immediately drawn to Violent By Nature and could see that they had something very intense developing from the EP onwards. There is huge scope in the band’s sound and having heard some of the new material they are absolutely going to level listeners far and wide.”

Check out the latest single and video "Piece By Piece" below, and get ready for new material from the band later this year.

(Photo - Maq Brown Photography)