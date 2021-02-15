VIRTUAL SYMMETRY Debut "Safe" Music Video

Swiss-Italian progressive metal masters, Virtual Symmetry, have just released the video for the new single, “Safe”. The song is taken from their sophomore full-length album, Exoverse, released in June 30, 2020. Watch the video below, and order the album at this location. Additionally, Exoverse is now available on Spotify.

Exoverse is their first concept album, telling the story about a hero traveling to a new dimension beyond the known universe in order to discover himself.

The opus was recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in Bath, UK and it features many special guests, such as legendary drummer Thomas Lang, Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess, saxophonist Ruben Paganelli and the symphonic orchestra Sinfonietta Consonus, Evergrey’s Tom S. Englund, singer Jennifer Vargas and the gospel choir NuVoices Project.

Virtual Symmetry are a revelation in the progressive metal universe, stunning their fans and listeners. Influenced by classical music and contemporary metal, the band showcases a unique style characterized by epic suites and cinematic elements. Balancing melody and technique, they lead the listeners through a dynamic and emotional journey in each track.

Tracklisting:

"Entropia"

"XI"

"Odyssey"

"Vortex"

"Exodus"

"Remember"

"Safe"

"Exoverse Suite"

"Remember" video:

"Exodus" video:

"Entropia" video:

Lineup:

Marco Pastorino - Vocals

Valerio Æsir Villa - Guitars

Marco ‘Mark’ Bravi - Keyboards

Alessandro Poppale - Bass guitars

Alfonso Mocerino - Drums