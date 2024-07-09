VISION DIVINE To Release Blood And Angels’ Tears Album In September; FATES WARNING’s RAY ALDER Guests On Track

Vision Divine will release the new album Blood And Angels' Tears on September 20 through Scarlet Records.

The finest Italian prog-power metal prime movers are back for good, once again delivering a handful of glorious and smooth progressive power metal. An epic saga unfolding across two monumental records, with Blood And Angels' Tears as its first part: set in a distant epoch before known civilizations, the narrative revolves around three angels banished from heaven for their indecision during the cataclysmic war between Lucifer and Archangel Michael.

Each album is a chapter in a grand movie-like tale: themes of redemption, unity and resilience permeate the melodic orchestrations and haunting vocals. Experience the cinematic majesty of Blood And Angels' Tears where each note and lyric merges to evoke a timeless struggle and a heroic journey through the realms of ancient myth and fantastical imagination.

Blood And Angels' Tears will be released in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- vinyl LP: 350 marbled red (retail exclusive), 150 marbled blue (mailorder exclusive)

- digital

Artwork by Augusto Silva:

Tracklisting:

“Chapter I: War In Heaven”

“Chapter II: The Ballet Of Blood And Angels’ Tears”

“Chapter III: Once Invincible”

“Chapter IV: Drink Our Blood” (feat. Bulldozer’s AC Wild)

“Chapter V: When Darkness Comes”

“Chapter VI: Preys”

“Chapter VII: A Man On A Mission”

“Chapter VIII: Go East”

“Chapter IX: The Broken Past” (Feat. Fates Warning’s Ray Alder, Twilight Force’s Alle Conti)

“Chapter X: Dice And Dancers”

“Chapter XI: Lost”

(Photo – Andrea Falaschi)