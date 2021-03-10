VISION OF DISORDER's Tim Williams Returns With His New Band, ROLLIN' COFFIN; “Runaway” Due In April

Rollin' Coffin is the brainchild of former Bloodsimple and Vision Of Disorder frontman, Tim Williams. The new band is poised to release their debut single, “Runaway”, on April 2 through Static Era Records and produced by Jon Markson (Drug Church, Such Gold).

“Runaway” comes at you with a driving sound that is very different from the aggressive metal stylings that you would expect from Williams. The band pays homage to its early influences by using a blend of classic and indie garage rock, that evokes a 90’s grunge feel with a modern alternative rock sound. Don’t get it twisted, though. Rollin' Coffin are doing their own thing and have found a contemporary sound that's all it’s own.

Describing the motivations for the project, Williams says, "these songs are a stripped down version of myself, creatively, coming from an honest place. Sonically, I wanted to achieve a unique sound. A loose, almost dangerous, approach to a different chapter in my musical journey."

Static Era Records CEO, Jay Reason, had this to say about his new signing: "I’ve been a Tim Williams fan from the first time I heard Vision Of Disorder. Tim has been a huge influence in the hardcore and metal scenes and I’m extremely happy and honored that he has trusted Static Era to launch his new musical endeavour."

Rollin' Coffin is the next chapter in the storied career of a musician who is constantly evolving. Every step in Williams' musical journey has been an interesting one. From his early days in the Long Island hardcore scene through his time as a touring artist in a national Heavy Metal act, the path he takes with this new project is sure to be an interesting one. Buckle up, climb aboard, and enjoy the ride!

For more on Rollin’ Coffin, including behind the scenes and in-studio updates, head here.