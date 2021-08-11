VITRIOL Announce Re-Release Of Demo EP, Antichrist

Portland’s extreme metal force, Vitriol, announce the re-release of their previously limitedly released and rare demo EP, Antichrist. The record will be available on all digital platforms on Friday, August 13. The pre-sale for the exclusive vinyl version will launch on the same day.

“Vitriol's first introduction to the public was in 2012 by way of a three song digital release entitled Antichrist EP. Nearly a decade later we have decided to reach back and offer our most formative material with a proper look and sound. Remixed, remastered, and featuring newly recorded vocals, our goal was to let our fans see what we were through the lens of what we are now,” states vocalist Kyle Rasmussen.

Antichrist EP tracklisting:

"The Sun Named Moon"

"Antichrist"

"Death, Become Me"

Next weekend, Vitriol is scheduled to play at the Psycho Las Vegas Festival (August 20 – 22) and will continue to headline four additional shows in August. Vitriol will be supporting death metal legends Dying Fetus on their US tour in October accompanied by Terror and Brand Of Sacrifice.

Vitriol tour dates:

August

25 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

26 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick (Psycho Las Vegas with Vio-lence and Cephalic Carnage)

27- Los Angeles CA- Don Quixote (Psycho Presents with Vio-Lence and Cephalic Carnage)

28 - Oakland, CA - Golden

29 - Sacramento, CA - Cafe Colonial

October (with Dying Fetus)

26 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall

27 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

28 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

29 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

30 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete’s

November (with Dying Fetus)

1 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

2 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

4 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall

5 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

6 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s

7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

9 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

10 - Columbus, OH - Skully’s Music Diner

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

12 - Reading, PA - Reverb

13 - Rochester, NY - Anthology

14 - Albany, NY - Empire

16 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Music Venue

17 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom

18 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

19 - Patchogue, NY - Stereo Garden

20 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents