VITRIOL Release "The Sun Named Moon" Music Video

Portland’s extreme metal force, Vitriol, recently re-released their Antichrist EP. The record is available on all digital platforms, and in an exclusive vinyl version. A new video for the lead track, "The Sun Named Moon", can be viewed below.

“Vitriol's first introduction to the public was in 2012 by way of a three song digital release entitled Antichrist EP. Nearly a decade later we have decided to reach back and offer our most formative material with a proper look and sound. Remixed, remastered, and featuring newly recorded vocals, our goal was to let our fans see what we were through the lens of what we are now,” states vocalist Kyle Rasmussen.

Antichrist EP tracklisting:

"The Sun Named Moon"

"Antichrist"

"Death, Become Me"

"The Sun Named Moon" video:

Vitriol will be supporting death metal legends Dying Fetus on their US tour in October accompanied by Terror and Brand Of Sacrifice.

October (with Dying Fetus)

26 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall

27 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

28 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

29 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

30 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete’s

November (with Dying Fetus)

1 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

2 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

4 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall

5 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

6 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s

7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

9 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

10 - Columbus, OH - Skully’s Music Diner

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

12 - Reading, PA - Reverb

13 - Rochester, NY - Anthology

14 - Albany, NY - Empire

16 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Music Venue

17 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom

18 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

19 - Patchogue, NY - Stereo Garden

20 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents