VIXEN And Singer LORRAINE LEWIS Part Ways

Vixen and vocalist Lorraine Lewis have gone separate ways.

Earlier today, Sunday, May 26th, Lewis issued the following statement on social media: "Vixen Tribe and devoted fans: The band has taken a different direction, and as much as I will miss you please know that more rock & roll from me is on the way! It has been an honor to front the band since that first show in 2019 & I am forever grateful for the opportunity and memories that came with it! I've had the time of my life and have loved rockin' with all of you! I can't wait to rock your faces off again soon cuz trust me babes, I'm not going anywhere!! I love you."

Lorraine followed the announcement of her departure from Vixen with news that she is collaborating with original Foreigner vocalist Lou Gramm:

"What an amazing week it has been working with the Legendary Lou Gramm! I am so honored & grateful & we have been having so much fun! There is still much to do on the track but our vocals are in the can. Stay Tuned. More to come!! Happy Sunday Funday!! XOXO. Love, L [❤] Photo by Brynn Evida."

Although the remaining members of Vixen - guitarist Britt Lightning, drummer Roxy Petrucci, and bassist Julia Lage - have yet to comment on the split with vocalist Lorraine Lewis, they do have a busy tour schedule ahead of them. Confirmed dates are as listed:

June

21 - Honda Center Hair Metal Meltdown - Anaheim, CA

July

6 - Mohegan Sun Wolf Den - Uncasville, CT

13 - Spirit Mountain Casino - Grand Ronde, OR

19 - Promenade Park 80s Rock Invasion - Toledo, OH

20 - Kewadin Casino 80s Rock Invasion - St. Ignace, MI

August

2 - Honeywell Center - Fort Wayne, IN

3 - Lynn Family Stadium 80s Rock Music Fest - Louisville, KY

23 - The Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

25 - The Mountain Music Festival - Gatlinburg, TN

30 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK

September

21 - Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater - Decatur, IL

October

2 - Riviera Theatre - North Tonawanda, NY

Back in October 2023, Vixen released a new single, entitled "Red". A music video for the song can be viewed below. Produced and written by Cinderella drummer Fred Coury and self-released, “Red” is available for download and stream on all of your favorite apps, including Apple and Spotify.

Regarding the single, original member Petrucci shares, “‘Red’ is a very dynamic and hard driving rocker of a song! Modern yet embraces the amazing harmonies and catchy choruses that are signature to the classic Vixen style. It’s important to me that we honor Jan and the band’s 35-year legacy by staying true to the Vixen sound while melding in fresh new ideas. I feel confident we nailed it with our new release ‘Red’!”

(Photo by Mark Weiss)