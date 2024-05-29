VIXEN - "We Have Our New Singer And We’re Ready To Rev It Up!"

This past Sunday, May 26th, it was revealed that Vixen and vocalist Lorraine Lewis have gone separate ways.

That same day, Lewis issued the following statement on social media: "Vixen Tribe and devoted fans: The band has taken a different direction, and as much as I will miss you please know that more rock & roll from me is on the way! It has been an honor to front the band since that first show in 2019 & I am forever grateful for the opportunity and memories that came with it! I've had the time of my life and have loved rockin' with all of you! I can't wait to rock your faces off again soon cuz trust me babes, I'm not going anywhere!! I love you."

Earlier today, Wednesday, May 29th, the remaining members of Vixen - guitarist Britt Lightning, drummer Roxy Petrucci, and bassist Julia Lage - broke their silence with the following announcement:

"Hello Foxhead Nation! First of all we want to extend a special thank you to Lorraine Lewis. We’re grateful for her contributions to Vixen and wish her all the best in her career moving forward. Secondly, thank you to everyone sending suggestions and to those who inquired about singing for us. We’re letting you all know that we have our new singer and we’re ready to Rev It Up! Wanna know who? Come find out! We’ll see you on the road!"

Former Vixen vocalist Janet Gardner took to social media quashing rumors of her return to the band by saying:

"Just to clear things up… I am not rejoining Vixen. As always, I wish them and Lorraine all the best moving forward. Justin and I are busy working on album number five! Stay tuned!"

Catch Vixen live at the following shows:

June

21 - Honda Center Hair Metal Meltdown - Anaheim, CA

July

6 - Mohegan Sun Wolf Den - Uncasville, CT

13 - Spirit Mountain Casino - Grand Ronde, OR

19 - Promenade Park 80s Rock Invasion - Toledo, OH

20 - Kewadin Casino 80s Rock Invasion - St. Ignace, MI

August

2 - Honeywell Center - Fort Wayne, IN

3 - Lynn Family Stadium 80s Rock Music Fest - Louisville, KY

23 - The Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

25 - The Mountain Music Festival - Gatlinburg, TN

30 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK

September

21 - Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater - Decatur, IL

October

2 - Riviera Theatre - North Tonawanda, NY