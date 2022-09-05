VLAD IN TEARS Release Cover Of KATE BUSH Classic “Running Up That Hill”

Vlad In Tears has released the official video for "Running Up That Hill." The song is the second single from the gothic metallers' upcoming studio album, Porpora, which will be released on September 19 via Metalville Records.

With their gothic rock version of the Kate Bush classic, Vlad in Tears present probably the most exciting cover song of the year so far. Due to the use of the song in the Netflix series Stranger Things, "Running Up That Hill" unexpectedly reached the top of the charts 37 years after its original release.

Vlad In Tears was virtually reborn after decades when the three brothers Kris (vocals & piano), Lex (guitar), and Dario (bass) decided to move from old and sunny Italy to Germany in 2013. The brothers immediately showed their great musical skills and their ability to be fantastic live performers. This rapid development led to a steadily growing fanbase to this day.

Tireless and insatiable, Vlad In Tears are always looking for new sounds and arrangements to perfectly blend their melodies with very dark sounds, ranging from '80s wave to the hardest and most modern rock sound. The strongest part of the band is the voice of singer Kris, which seems to know no limits.

Tracklisting:

“Wasted Lives”

“Down”

“Sorry”

“Blood”

“Be Save Now”

“Closer”

“Hope”

“One Last Chance”

“No Candles For The Ride”

“Let Me Be The One”

“Right Now”

“Running Up That Hill” (Kate Bush cover)

“Running Up That Hill” video: