Vocalist GABBI GUNN Covers JOURNEY Classic "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" For The Ken Tamplin Music Academy (Video)

May 4, 2024, 34 minutes ago

news gabbi gunn journey classic rock ken tamplin

Vocalist GABBI GUNN Covers JOURNEY Classic "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" For The Ken Tamplin Music Academy (Video)

In the clip below, courtesy of the Ken Tamplin Music Academy, vocalist Gabbi Gun takes on the Journey classic, "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)".

Ken Tamplin: "'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)' is just one of those songs by Journey that gets you moving. The relentless beat, the soaring melodies, the rousing choruses, etc., everything working together to build  the quintessential arena rock anthem. You've got to hear it to believe it. Get ready for goosebumps and amazing vocals!"

Check out Gabbi's recent cover of Whitesnake's "Still Of The Night" below.



Featured Video

IVY GARDENS - "Stoic"

IVY GARDENS - "Stoic"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources