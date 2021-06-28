Vocalist JIZZY PEARL Talks Fronting QUIET RIOT, Upcoming Summer Tour - "If People Don’t Dig It, Then Don't Go See Us"
June 28, 2021, 32 minutes ago
In the latest episode of 80's Glam Metalcast, host Metal Mike talks with vocalist Jizzy Pearl about his upcoming new music, touring with Quiet Riot and his books that have all been re-issued. He also looks back on working with Ratt and L.A. Guns, and Love/Hate.
On new music and book re-issues
Jizzy: "I have new record coming and it will be out later this year on Golden Robot records. It’s really good and I’m really happy with it. For the direction, I pretty much stay in the Love/Hate lane. I don’t deviate much from that classic sound. The title of it is Hell, CA. I have also been knee deep in the re-release of my books. There’s 3 of them - 'I’ve Got More Crickets Than Friends', 'Unhappy Endings', and 'Angst For The Memories' available all through my website. I am also writing a fourth one right now.
On Love/Hate's classic Blackout In The Red Room album
Jizzy: "It’s nice that something that I did has had longevity and people still dig it. The material still stands up. We sorta borrowed from a bunch of different bands. We liked Jane’s Addiction and the Chili Peppers, but we also like AC/DC and Sabbath. There was a mixture of sounds on there for sure."
On Quiet Riot touring
Jizzy: "Our summer is pretty much booked. Obviously with everything’s opening up, everybody’s chomping at the bit to go out there and play live music again. Barring an asteroid hitting the earth and fucking everything up, we’ll be out there busy all summer."
On the critics of Quiet Riot continuing
Jizzy: "I don’t say anything to the critics. It’s just a gig for me. I’m not trying to be Kevin, I’m not trying to be anything but myself. If people don’t dig it, then don’t go see us. I think fans of 80’s bands are really loyal. They go out and like to see music, so it’s very important to maintain a standard of excellence. I don’t worry about past members coming out and forming their own version either. I think there should be 100 Quiet Riots....one in every town!"
On playing with L.A. Guns
Jizzy: "I enjoyed playing with L.A Guns. They are great guys and Tracii is a great guitar player. It was nothing but good times. There were two versions when I played with them in 2009-2010. It was kinda like tag team wrestling or something. It’s weird but the fans go online and they know which one they want to see and everyone should have the right to play music."
On playing with Ratt
Jizzy: "Originally when I joined Ratt there was some resistance from some people, but after a year or so that went away. If people want to see the original guy and another guy gets on stage, there’s gonna be some angst going down. People got used to it. I wasn’t intimidated by having John Corabi in there. He didn’t want to be a replacement singer at that point. He liked being a rhythm guitar player/background singer. We got along good."
Quiet Riot recently announced a string of summer / fall tour dates, as well as a few for 2022. More shows are due to be added to the schedule.
Dates are as follows:
July
2 - Menaga, MN - Mid-Summer Music Fest
10 - Austin, TX - Private Event
16 - West Fargo, ND - Red River Valley Fair
17 - Lancaster, NY - The Lancaster Speedway
31 - Wilmington, OH - Rock The Block Festival
August
7 - McMinnville, OR - Yamhill County Fair
26 - Griffith, IN - Avenue 912
27 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theater
28 - Milton, PA - SCM Steak Bake
October
15 - Reading, PA - Reverb Concert Hall
23 - Arnolds Park, IA - Roof Garden
30 - Larchwood, IA - Grand Falls Casino
November
6 - Woodford, VA - Dominion Raceway
December
4 - Ft. Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater
March 2022
26 - Springfield, MA - MA. Mutual Center
April 2022
1 - Auburndale, FL - Clay County Fair w/ Skid Row & Warrant
Earlier this year the band announced plans to release new music, which will feature material Frankie Banali and the band had been writing and recording in 2020. Quiet Riot is currently working in the studio on the tracks for a tentative 2022 release.
Quiet Riot's current line-up includes veteran bassist Chuck Wright, longtime guitarist Alex Grossi, vocalist Jizzy Pearl and former Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly.