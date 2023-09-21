VOICE OF RUIN Shares Video For "I - The Vile King"

Swiss melodic death metal five-piece Voice Of Ruin have just issued a music video for "I - The Vile King", a brand new song off their forthcoming fifth album titled Cold Epiphany, which is scheduled to be released on December 1st. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

The band had this to say about the new album: “We are so excited to release this new album because we have never taken so much time. Especially since each member has gone through difficult times as well as life challenges since the release of Acheron back in 2019, a few months before the pandemic.”

“The writing process of this fourth album began at the end of 2020 and lasted until the end of last year. In fact we kept only ten titles out of the 40 demos we had recorded. For the first time, our guitarist Nicolas took charge of production, recording and mixing and we are super happy with the result. Cold Epiphany is not a concept album but a blend of the best and heaviest music we have created over the last four years.”

Between tragic reality and fiction, Voice Of Ruin draws its lyrical inspiration from both the darkest episodes of history and an imaginary future, ravaged by disease and human madness. On the musical side, the influences of the band, both modern and classic, have evolved over the years, but the style remains difficult to categorize. Some argue that Voice Of Ruin distills a melodic death metal, while others will find notes of groove, thrash and even black metal.

Tracklisting:

"Prelude To A Dark Age"

"I - The Vile King"

"Bloody Salvation"

"Deathstar Rising"

"Unforgiven Sins"

"The Last Feast"

"Cyanide Stone" (feat. Anna Murphy)

"Dreadful Tears"

"Lustful Gaze"

"Cold Epiphany"

"Unforgiven Sins" video: