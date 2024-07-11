VOICES OF CLASSIC ROCK Feat. Former ASIA, BOSTON, JOURNEY, CHICAGO Singers Confirmed For Toronto's CNE Bandshell 2024

Canada’s favourite Fair is also proving to be a favourite concert stop among some of the most popular music acts touring this summer. Mark your calendars for the 2024 Canadian National Exhibition, August 16 - September 2, to experience an electrifying lineup of the Bell CNE Bandshell concerts that has something for everyone.

Newly confirmed for Sunday, September 1 is Voices Of Rock. Step into the world of timeless rock with Voices Of Classic Rock! It’s your chance to relive the unforgettable sounds that defined an era of freedom and rebellion.

Led by the dynamic former Asia lead vocalist John Payne, this extraordinary show features an incredible lineup of legendary rock artists. Join Jason Scheff, the longtime lead vocalist of Chicago, alongside Fran Cosmo, the former frontman of Boston, and Steve Augeri, renowned for his time as the lead vocalist of Journey.

Together with John Payne, these iconic rock stars bring you hit after hit of beloved classic rock anthems. Experience the magic of live music and immerse yourself in the electrifying energy of Voices Of Classic Rock, celebrating the enduring legacy of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest hits.

Don’t miss the chance to rock out to the songs that defined generations with Voices Of Classic Rock, at the Bell CNE Bandshell on September 1.

As previously reported, Canadian classic rock band, April Wine, with Boston Levi, will play the CNE Bandshell on Saturday, August 31.

For the complete Bell CNE Bandshell lineup, head here.

Advance tickets to the 2024 CNE are on-sale now. Enjoy advance discounts available online at TheEx.com.

Concerts are FREE with CNE Admission.

$22.12*: Advance CNE General Admission Ticket (purchased by August 15)

$26.55*: Regular CNE General Admission Ticket (starting August 16)

(*Plus applicable taxes and service fees).

The 145th edition of the CNE will take place August 16 – September 2, 2024. Let’s go to The EX!