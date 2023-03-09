VOIDSCAPE Unveils “Grief Eclipse” Video

“Grief Eclipse” is the new single from New Jersey-based melodic death metal trio, Voidscape. The video for the song, which appears on the band’s debut EP, Odyssey Of Spite, due March 31st through Nefarious Industries, can be seen below.

Formed in 2017, Voidscape delivers a strain of death metal that is catchy yet scathing. Having previously released a demo and a single, guitarist Rob Torres, drummer Justin "Ninja" Spaeth (Tombs, Abacinate), and frontman Michael Ximenez (Replicant, Windfaerer) now present their debut EP, Odyssey Of Spite.

Here, Voidscape administers bitter-sweet leads, monstrous riffs, and verses of human despair inflicted by viscous howls. Each composition is a melancholic journey rife with introspection and heaviness. The EP was engineered, mixed, and mastered by Rob Torres at his own Frightbox Recording in Passaic, and completed with artwork, photography, and layout by Mike Ximenez.

“The video was shot at the shore during the Winter, where everything seems abandoned and forgotten,” Ximenez states. “‘Grief Eclipse’ deals with falling into a life-sucking parasitic void and allowing it to obscure your identity. It’s about losing sight of yourself and in effect having negativity reign. Feelings of self-doubt, failure, and futility can consume you as you become their vessel. As often as you try to claw your way out or break free, you’re perpetually pulled back into the grip of darkness. The song itself has a smooth melody that carries through the piece creating a sort of mellow heavy contemplative vibe.”

The artwork and tracklisting for Odyssey Of Spite are as follows. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Grief Eclipse"

"Burden Of Breathing"

"Ludlow"

"Extinctionborn"

"The Unsaved"

(Photo by Michael Ximenez)