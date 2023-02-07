VOIVOD Announce First Leg Of "40 Years of Morgöth Tales" US Tour With IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT

Fresh off their JUNO Awards nomination for "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" for 2022's Synchro Anarchy (after having won this award for 2019's The Wake), today, progressive sci-fi metal innovators Voivod have also announced their return to the US, with a run of shows this spring.

Featuring labelmates Imperial Triumphant as support, this trek will be Part 1 of Voivod's "40 Years of Morgöth Tales" tour; additionally, the band is currently wrapping up a special studio project release entitled Morgöth Tales to coincide with the anniversary, which will be revealed in detail soon.

Michel "Away" Langevin comments: "We are excited to hit the road in the USA in May, with the avant-garde metal band Imperial Triumphant. Snake was a guest vocalist on their track 'Maximalist Scream', and this tour should take us on a great experimental musical journey. Come join us!!"

Imperial Triumphant's Zachary Ezrin (vocals, guitar) adds: "Voivod is a group that has helped shape the landscape of our dissonant world, and we are most excited and honored to play these shows with them."

"40 Years of Morgöth Tales" tour dates:

May

9 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel *

10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27 *

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

12 - New York, NY - The Bowery

13 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

16 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

17 - Tampa, FL - Floridian

18 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

19 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

20 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

21 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It

* no Imperial Triumphant

Before the first leg of "40 Years of Morgöth Tales", Voivod will make select appearances across the UK and Netherlands in April; then, the group will return to Europe in May for a tour with Testament and Exodus, with festivals to follow in the summer.

Find Voivoid's complete tour itinerary here.

Voivod lineup:

Daniel "Chewy" Mongrain - Guitar

Denis "Snake" Bélanger - Vocals

Michel "Away" Langevin - Drums

Dominic "Rocky" Laroche - Bass

(Photo - Catherine Deslauriers)