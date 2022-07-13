VOIVOD - PIGGY Monument Kickstarter Campaign Wraps Up Today; Two New Ambassadors Revealed

A Kickstarter campaign launched to erect a statue of Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators Voivod's founding guitarist, Denis "Piggy" D'Amour, in Jonquière, Quebec, the group's hometown, concludes today.

In order to pay the ultimate tribute to one of the most original metal guitarists in history, three friends: one artist in visual arts, a musician and a metal journalist are united in order to create this amazing project: a statue to commemorate the talent of Denis “Piggy” D’Amour.

To conclude the Kickstarter campaign, two new ambassadors have been revealed.

Kevin Hufnagel from Gorguts and Dysrhythmia talks about Piggy's influence in the video below:



Olivier Pinard from Cryptopsy and Cattle Decapitation talks about how he discovered Voivod back in the day:



People that pay a donation, they’ll have the opportunity to be a part of Voivod history by having their name engraved on one of the aluminum strata (or layers) that are used to create the sculpture. This is a way to be a part of the project, for eternity.

They invite all metalheads, Voïvodians and everyone who’s a fan of public art to participate, in a way or another to this project by donating to the Kickstarter campaign. The Piggy Monument Team want to achieve this project and be able to pay tribute to this amazing guitar player that inspired a lot of other musicians.

The final step for this project will be the unveiling of the sculpture in Jonquière (Saguenay), birthplace of Voïvod, in 2023.

The Team Behind The Project:

Hugo Lachance - Hugo Lachance is the drummer for WD-40, a rock-country-punk band from Saguenay. He is also an art teacher and a visual artist, creating videos for musicians established in the province of Quebec.

Fred Laforge - Fred Laforge is a doctorate in art (studies and practices) at Université du Québec à Montréal. His works are well-known in Canada, even elsewhere. He has done several expositions, all around the world

Yanick Tremblay - Yanick Tremblay is a metal journalist. He has written for several publications like BangBang, Voir, Boulevard Brutal and now, he is at the head of ArsMediaQc.com. He is also a school principal and a teacher.

Contribute to the Piggy Monument project here. To contact the Piggy Monument Team, you can reach them at klimbo666@hotmail.com.

Previous messages from Ambassadors: Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Ammott, Possessed's Jeff Becerra, Grutle Kjellson from Enslaved, King Fowley from Deceased, Annick Giroux of Cauchemar and Temple of Mystery Records, Fenriz from Darkthrone, Mirai Kawashima from Sigh, Napalm Death's Shane Embury and Jason Rockman from Slaves On Dope, can be found below.