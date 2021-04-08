VOMITRON Launch Sampler Video For Upcoming RighteousNES Album

A gnarly medley of the upcoming VomitroN record, RighteousNES, is available for streaming below.

This is the third of it's kind offering heavy metal interpretations of the music from the original 8-bit Nintendo game system that will clearly smash your face. Releases on Metavania Music in spring 2021. Will be available on all major digital options and physical CDs, shirts, and other merch available on the official VomitroN website.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Mega Man 2" [1 of 2]

"Ghosts 'N Goblins"

"Journey To Silius" [1 of 2]

"Final Fantasy"

"Life Force"

"Mega Man 2" [2 of 2]

"Airwolf"

"Journey To Silius" [2 of 2]

"Silver Surfer"

Sampler:

Album Credits:

Arranged, Performed, Mixed & Mastered by Vomitron

Artwork by Gustavo "Holy FUCK I rule!" Sazes

Layout & Design by Gustavo "Holy FUCK I rule!" Sazes