VOMITRON Streaming Metalized Interpretation Of Music Soundtrack From Classic Nintendo Game "Castlevania"

VomitroN have released the video below, along with the following message:

"Well, it's getting close to being like 4 months from Halloween, so why not celebrate the occasion with 'Castlevania'!! Right from the opening screen in front of the castle, this game was f'n METAL!!!

Side-scrolling 2D awesomeness at it's best really. There were ghosts, zombies, bats, mummies, godd@mn Frankenstein, godd@mn Medusa, the Grim f@ckin' Reaper, and of course Dracula himself. And of naturally your job is to pound these f@ckers in to dust with amazing tools such as whips, chain-link maces, axes, molotov cocktails, knives, whatever the hell else. So, forgetting the music, the game was already heavily steeped in heavy metal imagery.

But then of course, there was the music. Ohhhhh my CHRIST. These themes were burned into the skull of the player and were annoying catchy. Paired with some of the frustrating-ness of the game itself, they drove you f'n mad. Imagine trying to kill this friggin' knight which takes about 15 hits to kill, but you can't because you're avoiding flying Medusa heads, but you can't kill the Medusa heads because you're too busy avoiding flying axes that the knight is throwing at you, but you can't stop the knight from doing that because you're losing your mind trying to process everything this @sshole game is doing to you. And all the while, you have this enormously coke-induced anxiety ridden music pumping in the background to add to this whole mosaic of bullsh!t.

As with many games of it's era, one can certainly hear the inherent heaviness in the soundtrack which is of course why we're all here. Please enjoy this pile METAL from No NES For The Wicked (Reset)... and thanks as always to Brian Gray for the gameplay!

Stay tuned for some SWEET new merch right on time for the release of this bad boy like 6 months ago.

Enjoy your day."🤘🤮🤘

VomitroN adds: "'Castlevania' is a metalized interpretation of the music soundtrack from the classic Nintendo game by the same name. This track was originally released on 2011's "No NES For The Wicked" and it has been given a sonic facelift for 2021's "No NES For The Wicked (Reset)." It has been completely remixed and remastered so that it will suck significantly less, along with possessing 10x the ass-melting power of the original."