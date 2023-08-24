VORTEX Unleashes New Video "The Future Remains In Oblivion"

Rimouski, Quebec's Vortex has teamed up with Chris Kells of The Agonist to direct a new visual treat of an apocalyptic world where mankind must fight for their individual survival. The music video is for the title track from their latest album, The Future Remains In Oblivion, released this past June. It is one of the band's favourite songs off the full-length along with being the most intricate.

"'The Future Remains In Oblivion' (title track) has the most complex structure of the album, it may take a few listens to get into, but it’s a song that will stick over time. It is based around the orchestra and some technical playing and vocals; it is challenging to play live, and we get a kick out of nailing it," adds the band.

Vortex's third epic concept album is set to aggressive and beautiful orchestral melodic death metal with hints of black metal. Each song on The Future Remains In Oblivion is one chapter in their well-written sci-fi tale and there is a build-up in intensity and emotion that goes along with the storyline and the lyrics as you traverse the album. They share their thoughts:

“This is an orchestral death metal album with plenty of heavy riffing and melodies, technical vocals, and epic soloing. Some of the songs are riff-oriented and some others had the orchestra and melodies written before the drums and the guitars. We wrote all the lyrics before the music to make sure that it would fit the feel and emotion of each song/part of the story. When we start writing a song, we know exactly what feeling and emotion we are aiming at, it’s a good way to push ourselves creatively and write thoughtful music.”

Those familiar with the previous albums will note that they were more on the ambient / dramatic side. The new album’s songs are still melodic / orchestral but much more aggressive and some of them have a black metal influence. Vortex’s goal was to create songs that would have a greater impact on their live shows, and these aggressive songs work well live. They feel the album is a good combination of aggression / melody, and ugliness / beauty.

Creativity and storytelling are the key tenets of Vortex. Their masterful lyric writing is equally matched with their prowess in devising riffs, and orchestrations. They will transport the listener into a new world and are recommended for fans of Lorna Shore, Dimmu Borgir, and Fleshgod Apocalypse.

The band will also be touring from the months of September to January performing across Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick, and PEI where they will be joined by Aeternam, Serene Dark, Strigampire (2023 Wacken Metal Battle Canada Champions), and Beyond Fiction on select dates.

September

15 - Rivières-Du-Loup, QC - Espace Berger w/ Aeternam, Alvar, Synyster

16 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar (Hellstorm Prod. 20th Anniversary Show)

October

20 - St-Georges, QC - Bar 4000 w/ Strigampire, Beyond Fiction

21 - Ottawa, ON - The House Of Targ w/ Serene Dark, Strigampire

November

3 - Saguenay, QC - CEM w/ Beyond Fiction, Strigampire

4 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar w/ Strigampire, Serene Dark

15 - Edmundston, NB - Ateepic w/ Aeternam

16 - Charlottetown, PEI - Trail Side Music Hall w/ Aeternam

17 - Moncton, NB - Xeroz w/ Aeternam

18 - Saint John, NB - The Panic Room w/ Aeternam

December

15 - Rimouski, QC - Le Paradis w/ Strigampire, Serene Dark, Beyond Fiction, Synyster

16 - Trois-Rivières, QC - L’Entité w/ Strigampire, Serene Dark, Born Divided

January

26 - Drummondville, QC - La Sainte-Paix w/ Aeternam

27 - Quebec, QC - L’Anti Bar w/ Aeternam

The Future Remains In Oblivion can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

“From The Sun”

“Downfall”

“The Fool”

“The Walls”

“Our Possible End”

“First Blood”

“The Future Remains In Oblivion”

“When No More Words Will Be Heard”

"The Walls":

"First Blood" video: