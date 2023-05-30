Wacken Open Air And PEP BONET Foster Photo Talents; "Wacken Rock 'N Roll Photography Workshop" Application Phase Has Begun

Once again, Wacken Foundation and NOOR Foundation are cooperating to offer photographers a unique opportunity to further develop their art in a very special environment: Together with star photographer Pep Bonet (pictured above) who will act as mentor, six selected talents will explore the Wacken Open Air 2023 (August 2 - 5), capture the unique moments and motifs that characterize this macrocosm - and reach an international audience of millions as part of the official communication of W:O:A.

(Photo - Fabian Ritter)

Bonet wants the "Class of 2023" to be as diverse as possible - also in terms of previous experiences. Therefore, this call is explicitly not exclusively addressed to music photographers. A selection of the works created by last year's masterclass can be found in this news.

(Photo - Jona Mahlendorf)

The application phase for the "Wacken Rock 'N Roll Photography Workshop" runs until June 25 - apply here now!

The winners can expect four days of intensive workshop (held in English) at W:O:A including accommodation, catering and an all-access photo pass for the world's biggest heavy metal festival.

(Photo - Paula Hornickel)

(Top photo - Pep Bonet / NOOR)