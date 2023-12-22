WARBRINGER To Reissue Limited Cassette Versions Of First Four Albums

M-Theory Audio in cooperation with thrash metal force Warbringer and Century Media Records is releasing cassette copies of the iconic band’s first four albums to retail stores February 9, 2024. Limited to 100 copies these four albums that cemented Warbringer’s legacy will each feature bonus tracks and colored shells. Preorder at m-theoryaudio.com.

“Road Warriors! We’re excited to extend our collaboration with M-Theory Audio to bring you the individual release of our first 4 albums during our time with Century Media Records on cassette! Thank you all who supported the ‘Total War’ box-set that also included our two demos and two newest Napalm Records albums; those are collector’s items that will be out-of-print once the last few boxes are sold,” states Warbringer drummer Carlos Cruz. “Prepare yourselves as we’ll finally be entering the studio for album 7 spring 2024!”

These four albums, released between 2008-2013 highlight their years recording for Century Media and one can hear and appreciate the journey begun by teenagers inspired by their influences to an international recording and touring juggernaut trailblazing new paths and inspiring a next generation.

Hear the raw ferocity and reckless innocence of classic debut War Without End, produced by the esteemed Bill Metoyer (Slayer, D.R.I., Dark Angel), including three bonus tracks recorded in the same sessions of older demo re-recordings. Meanwhile, 2009’s Waking Into Nightmares showcased a band who’d spent the past year on the road and sandwiched the writing and recording of this stellar beast, that introduced some death metal elements, between tours and witness the tightness and precision come to the fore, especially backed by drummer Nic Ritter (RIP). This one includes the infamous demo song “Road Warrior” re-recorded along with album producer Gary Holt (Exodus/Slayer) ripping a guest guitar solo plus a cover of Swedish death metal stalwarts Unleashed.

Two years later, came Worlds Torn Asunder that featured Carlos Cruz entering the ranks and further progressing their sound with producer Steve Evetts (Symphony X, Sepultura) behind the board, and the reissue tacks on their covers of Motörhead and Bathory. And finally, the experimental IV: Empires Collapse, mixed by Brett Eliason (Pearl Jam, Avenged Sevenfold), which is the only album to include Mantic Ritual members Jeff Potts (guitar) and Ben Mottsman (bass) and to include writing contributions from all members that highlighted a more diverse effort, including punk and black metal elements, which while at first was misunderstood has become a standout for many fans. This one includes their rendition of Led Zeppelin’s “Communication Breakdown.”

There are no plans to individually reissue the demos or Napalm albums on cassette, but the full Warbringer catalog on tape is available while a few box sets remain – only available from our webstore.

The noteworthy release proves the true mastery of their craft, and spurred a forward shift of an entire genre – transporting thrash into a brand-new era. Building upon their internationally-acclaimed blistering attack, with Weapons Of Tomorrow, Warbringer showcases a refreshed technical approach and a heightened focus on unique lyrical and vocal style. The record takes the promise of the band’s previous release, Woe To The Vanquished, and carries it onward, presenting Warbringer at their absolute best. A new album will be released by Napalm Records in 2024.

(Photo - Alex Solca)