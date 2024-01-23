WARBRINGER To Reissue Three Albums On Vinyl

M-Theory Audio in cooperation with thrash metal force Warbringer and Century Media Records is pleased to announce the upcoming vinyl reissues of three of the band’s iconic albums on March 8, 2024.

Limited to 500 copies each these three albums follow a similar format Century Media presented in 2018 when they reissued the debut War Without End with each title being presented in a gatefold jacket format with colored vinyl including all bonus tracks from each cycle and a poster, but we’ve gone one step further and included extensive liner notes from Warbringer vocalist John Kevill on an insert with added pics.

Preorder at the M-Theory webstore or on Bandcamp.

“We’ll give you what you’ve been waiting for!” Another badass collaboration with M-Theory Audio - prepare for the 2024 vinyl reissue of Waking Into Nightmares, Worlds Torn Asunder and IV: Empires Collapse! All pressed on colored vinyl and including bonus tracks! Limited pressings, so don’t sleep on these or the cassettes!” cites drummer Carlos Cruz.

"We are pleased to see these three Warbringer records reissued on LP! These have been unavailable for a while now, so we are glad that they will be available again for you all to add to your collections,” states vocalist John Kevill. “Thanks to all of you metalheads out there for continuing to jam our records - as always, play it loud!"

These three albums follow a recent cassette reissue campaign, including a box set of seven cassettes – the band’s entire discography including demos. Box sets and some individual cassette titles of the band’s first four albums out February 9) available as well through m-theoryaudio.com.

(Photo - Alex Solca)