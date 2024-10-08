WARDRUNA To Headline Fire In The Mountains 2025

Wardruna is honored to announce their participation in Fire In The Mountains 2025 from July 25 to 27, both as a performing artist but also as a collaborative partner with the Blackfeet Nation and the festival organizers.

Fire In The Mountains is centered around community, connection to music and the natural world, making it a natural fit for the Norwegian outfit. While previous years have seen the festival set amidst the Tetons, the 2025 incarnation moves to the Red Eagle Campground, in Northwestern Montana’s Blackfeet Nation. In partnership with the community in the Blackfeet Nation, Fire in the Mountains 2025 at the Red Eagle Campground in the Blackfeet Nation will be an event without alcohol. This decision was made with respect to the wishes of the hosts and is a decision the festival aligns with.

Tickets for the 2025 festival are on-sale this Friday, October 11, at 10:00 AM local time via fitmfest.com.

“Wardruna is honored to take part in this one-of-a-kind multi-cultural gathering on the sacred tribal lands of the Blackfeet Nation,” Wardruna’s Einar Selvik shares. “Fire In The Mountains is a unique festival to begin with. Their wholehearted focus on the importance of connection to land and culture as well as personal growth as human beings, is something that resonates very much with the work of Wardruna. The festival’s newly formed alliance with the Blackfoot Nation further adds to its potential importance and depth.

For us, this will be so much more than a concert. It will be a chance to learn and share knowledge. A chance to constructively stand with indigenous needs. A chance to be part of a gathering which genuinely seeks to leave behind long-lasting positive footprints for the hosting land, its people as well as the attending audience and artists. Sustainability, by way of creating a multitude of positive synergies.”

Leading up to Wardruna’s recent performance at Red Rocks Ampitheatre, the group was invited to take part in a meeting at the University of Colorado Boulder between the Blackfeet Nation, Fire In The Mountains, the non-profit Firekeeper Alliance, AISA Music, By Norse Music, and Wardruna. All parties are aligned toward the purpose of creating an experience with a positive impact on both the Blackfeet community and everyone who gathers on the festival grounds next July.

“We are thrilled to create a truly special experience at Fire in the Mountains alongside Wardruna, By Norse Music, The Blackfeet Nation, and the Firekeeper Alliance,” the festival organizers said, collectively. “We started Fire in the Mountains nine years ago with the dream of bringing Wardruna to play at the festival in front of the Rocky Mountains. Our dream will finally be realized, ten years later, but now with a much deeper purpose and a much greater impact than we ever could have imagined.”

