WARLORD Mastermind Bill Tsamis Passes

Oliver Weinsheimer, promoter of the Keep It True festival (in Germany), and a big-time metalhead, has announced the passing of William "Bill" Tsamis, guitarist and mainstay of the ‘80s band Warlord, as well as Lordian Guard. He was 60 years old. Recently, Tsamis and Fates Warning drummer Mark Zonder (aka Thunderchild, on early Warlord recordings) were protectors of the Warlord legacy. Like Tsamis' musical vision, surrounded in enigmatic secrecy (facts only trickling out, years after the fact), the details surrounding his passing remain unknown.





The post says Tsamis actually died last Thursday, May 13th. BraveWords would like to express condolences to his fans, friends and family.