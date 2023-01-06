WARRANT - Music On Vinyl Issues Limited Coloured Edition Of Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich Album

Music On Vinyl has issued Warrant's debut album, Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich, as a limited edition of 2,500 individually numbered copies on translucent green coloured vinyl including insert.

The American glam metal band Warrant formed in 1984 in Hollywood, Los Angeles and its lineup consisted of Jani Lane, Joey Allen, Erik Turner, Jerry Dixon and Steven Sweet. The band first came into the national spotlight with their double Platinum debut album Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich, which peaked at #10 on the Billboard 200. It featured several hit singles, including “Heaven”, which reached #1 in Rolling Stone and #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album contained three more singles, “Down Boys”, “Big Talk” and “Sometimes She Cries”. The artwork on the album cover was created by Mark Ryden, who was dubbed “the godfather of pop surrealism”.

Futher details here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"32 Pennies"

"Down Boys"

"Big Talk"

"Sometimes She Cries"

"So Damn Pretty (Should Be Against The Law)"

Side B

"D.R.F.S.R."

"In The Sticks"

"Heaven"

"Ridin' High"

"Cold Sweat"