WARREN ZEVON - MoFi Releases Excitable Boy On Numbered 180g 45RPM Vinyl & Numbered Hybrid SACD

Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2023 nominee Warren Zevon’s 1978 platinum album, Excitable Boy, has been re-released by Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (MoFi), a company delivering the foremost audio technology and specializing high-quality recordings.

Including the classic tracks, "Werewolves Of London,” “Lawyers, Guns, And Money,” and more, MoFi’s Numbered 180g 45RPM Vinyl 2LP and Numbered Hybrid SACD packages present Excitable Boy like never before.

Both of Mobile Fidelity's configurations are sourced from the original analog master tapes (to DSD 256) and elevate the best-selling album of Zevon's distinguished career to audiophile status. The numbered-edition 180g 45RPM 2LP is pressed on dead-quiet vinyl while the numbered-edition hybrid SACD is housed in mini-LP gatefold packaging. The 2LP set and hybrid SACD can be ordered now at mofi.com and at musicdirect.com.

“There’s a reason that the late great Warren Zevon’s Excitable Boy brought him national fame and why it is still considered an enduring classic,” said Jim Davis, president of Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab. “We are pleased to rerelease this album and proud of the unsurpassed audio we were able to achieve for it.”

Excitable Boy established Warren Zevon as rock's gonzo figurehead – or, as Jackson Browne aptly called him, "the first and foremost proponent of song noir." A supreme collision of over-caffeinated energy, acerbic wit, dark humor, irreverent reporting, bittersweet romance, swept-under-the-rug truth, and illicit desire sent up with booze, pills, and therapist confessions, the breakthrough album zeroes in on frightening aspects of American culture with an incisiveness that's even sharper today than upon the effort's release.

Co-produced by Browne and Waddy Wachtel – and featuring contributions by members of Fleetwood Mac, plus Linda Ronstadt, J.D. Souther, Leland Sklar, and Browne – the platinum-certified record now plays with a verve and explosivity that match its subject matter. Listeners will experience wide separation between the instruments; full-range dynamics that underscore the depth of the arrangements; sterling transparency that draws a through-line to the original sessions at the Sound Factory; warmth on a par with the finest analog recordings; presence that elevates the body and tenor of Zevon's vocals; and an openness and balance resulting from the freedom that Browne and Wachtel afforded recording engineer Greg Ladanyi.

Tracklisting:

"Johnny Strikes Up The Band"

"Roland The Headless Thompson Gunner"

"Excitable Boy"

"Werewolves Of London"

"Accidentally Like A Martyr"

"Nighttime In The Switching Yard"

"Veracruz"

"Tenderness On The Block"

"Lawyers, Guns, And Money"