WASTELAND CLAN Release "Dark Matter" Music Video

April 21 sees the Wasteland Clan, led by demoness Lilith Fox, Mashl J. (a.k.a. the Messiah), and their three prophets Rayzon, Zach Volcanic and Smoky 616, release their debut album, The End Of Time, through Massacre Records.

All that is left after the apocalypse is combined on record: Hate and fear but also hope, brutal as well as earthshaking drums and enchanting choirs, stories of death as well as guidance for the lost and unbelieving. Since "the 10 new songs are each assigned to one of the "New 10 Commandments" of the Wasteland Clan", as the band recently explained, and following first single-releases "Rising Storm" as well as the apocalyptic album title track, today, Wasteland Clan shared a video for the third commandment, new single "Dark Matter".

"'Dark Matter' casts dark shadows on the walls of our inner self. An eternal battle between light and darkness rages within us all," the band reveals. "Like dark matter, intangible, reaching out to us, it seems at times to fill us completely, to enshroud us. And so we feed it with fear until it clouds our vision, numbs us, threatens to swallow us. But let us not forget the message and return to the light."

Their upcoming debut, The End Of Time, was produced by Wasteland Clan, and was mixed and mastered by Oliver Schmidt at Sirius Sound Lab. Available as CD Digipak, limited Vinyl LP and Digital formats on April 21, 2023, you can pre-order your album copy here.

The album artwork was created through the visionary mind of vocalist Lilith Fox.

The End Of Time tracklisting:

"The End Of Time"

"Dark Matter"

"Go To Hell"

"Who I Am"

"Revenge"

"Fight Fire With Fire"

"Rising Storm"

"Gods Of War"

"Messiah"

"Emptiness"

"Rising Storm" video:

"The End Of Time" video:

Wasteland Clan is:

Lilith Fox – Vocals

Mashl J. – Guitar

Rayzon – Lead Guitar

Zach Volcanic – Bass

Smoky 616 – Drums